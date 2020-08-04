Fallen Bothell officer Jonathan Shoop honored with private memorial

Family and colleagues of fallen Bothell Officer Jonathan Shoop gathered Tuesday to remember the life of the first officer in the city's history to be shot and killed in the line of duty.

Shoop died July 13 after being shot during a traffic stop and pursuit. Henry Eugene Washington allegedly fired shots into Shoop's police unit when Shoop and his partner attempted to pull Washington over. It was Shoop's partner who fired the lethal shot, according to court documents.

Because of the pandemic, the public couldn't attend the memorial. But they were invited to the procession route.