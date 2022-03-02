Face masks now optional at Emerald Queen Casino

Expand / Collapse search
Emerald Queen Casino announced Wednesday that face masks are now optional at both locations.

TACOMA, Wash. - Emerald Queen Casino announced Wednesday that face masks are now optional at both locations.

The news comes on the heels of Washington, Oregon and California all announcing that masks would no longer be required in schools and most public indoor places by March 12.

The casino had been closed for about two months in early 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic before reopening the Fife location. At times, officials limited attendance, mandated temperature scans upon entry, and required face coverings for guests and staff members.

The Puyallup Tribe's long-awaited 310,000-square-foot gaming center opened soon after in June. The new casino has been touted as "Las Vegas-style."  Everything is new, from the games to the lights to a 2,000-seat concert venue and event center.

Most recently, Emerald Queen Casino launched the largest sportsbook in the Northwest with a new lounge at the Tacoma location.

Sports betting on tribal land in the state became legal in March 2020 when Governor Jay Inslee signed sports betting legislation into law.

Sports betting to start at Emerald Queen Casino

