FAA releases design changes for grounded Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing's 737 MAX is one step closer to getting back into the skies, as the Federal Aviation Administration released what is believed to be it's last set of recommendations for the plane's return.

The planes have been grounded since March 2019 as a result investigations into two plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

A 36-page Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, and a 96-page Preliminary Summary of the FAA's Review of the Boeing 737 MAX were released on Monday.

The recommendations included several guidelines for Boeing to accomplish before the troubled plane can be allowed to carry commercial passengers again.

According to the FAA, some of the guidelines include installing new flight control computer software. Other steps include revising the flight manual to incorporate new flight crew procedures, installing a new pilot display system that will alert aviators if there are sensor disagreements from Angle of Attack sensors, completing an Angle of Attack system test and performing an operational readiness flight.

The new recommendations would have the 737 MAX planes use both sensors when determining Angle of Attack, instead of the original design which used just one. It also includes recommendations for new wiring for the plane's rear horizontal wing.

Experts said it could take several weeks, if not months before Boeing can install the new systems on the planes along with training of all flight crew.

In the meantime, the public is allowed to comment and provide input for the next 45 days on the FAA recommendations.