FAA investigating plane crash in southeast Washington, pilot recovering

A pilot is recovering from serious injuries after crashing his small plane in Whitman County Friday afternoon, officials say.

According to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies, Washington State Patrol troopers and emergency crews from the Lacrosse area responded to a report of a plane crash at around 2:00 p.m. Authorities say the single engine plane crashed near a small airstrip near milepost 104 on State Route 26.

It was reported that the pilot, 65-year-old Kevin Kennedy of Arlington, was flying from Arlington to Colfax when his plane lost power and plummeted to the ground. He was the only person on board.

Kennedy was seriously injured and was flown from the crash site to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane via Life Flight.

His current condition is unknown.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation into the cause of this accident.

This is a developing story.