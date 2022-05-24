FAA: 2 flight crews report green laser sightings near SEA

The Federal Aviation Administration said it's investigating reports of flight crews seeing a green laser near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday night.

According to a release, the FAA said two crews reported "being illuminated" at about 10:20 p.m.

Crews from these flights reported the sightings:

Alaska Airlines Flight 505, a Boeing B737 at 8,000 feet altitude approximately 17 miles south of the airport

Alaska Airlines Flight 1146, a Boeing 737, at 8,000 feet altitude approximately 17 miles east of the airport

No injuries were reported, and local authorities have been notified.

There have been several incidents involving lasers reported by flight crews near SEA this year. Last month, the FBI's Seattle Field office announced that it was offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

The FAA said people who shine lasers at an aircraft can face fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.

In 2021, the FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes.

Anyone with information about the person(s) responsible or information on the laser strikes is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5324.