Extended closure of SR 410 east of Enumclaw due to wildfire

A closure for SR410 east of Enumclaw will be in effect for several days starting Tuesday due to a wildfire spreading through the area.

SR 410 between mileposts 29 and 31, near Southeast Mud Mountain Road, is closed due to a wildfire burning near the highway, WSDOT says. At this time there are no available detours in the area.

WSDOT said on Twitter SR 410 between Sumner and Bonney Lake will remain closed on Tuesday until further notice. A detour is available at SR 165 and 162.

Both directions of SR 167 and 410 near Sumner shut down late Monday night as crews monitored a fire near the highways.

The brush fire forced both major roads to close around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Both directions of SR 167 are closed where part of the fire could be seen near SB at 24th/milepost 9.4. NB at milepost 8, and on SR 410 near milepost 8.45 near Valley Ave E.

Trooper Ryan Burke in a tweet said power lines are also down on SR 410. Burke said Sumner Police are handling evacuations as necessary and asked people to avoid the area as crews arrive on scene.

Several power lines were damaged on the highway. Sumner had an outage affecting homes, traffic lights and street lights.

Homeowners were checking out their neighborhood with flashlights in hand.

"It’s definitely crazy with the smoke coming in and not expecting the fires to hit us because they were in Eastern Washington. It happened a couple minutes behind our house and I worry if it’s going to be taken care of in time or hit us too," said Dyland Deeds of Sumner.

WSDOT doesn't have an estimated time when the roads will reopen as officials continue to monitor the fire.

This is a developing story.