‘Extended closure’: Landslide shuts down part of westbound Highway 18 in Auburn

Drivers who take westbound Highway 18 in Auburn as part of their morning commute will need to find an alternate route Wednesday morning after a landslide closed a portion of it overnight.

Crews had to shut down westbound lanes between Highway 167 and Weyerhaeuser Way at about midnight.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said this would be an "extended closure and may extend into the morning commute."

Officials said crews will evaluate conditions as it gets lighter outside.

Several roads and highways were closed Tuesday throughout Western Washington due to flooding and landslides after the region was hit with heavy rain.

