Explosives laboratory, underground bunker found at Arlington home when deputies responded to minor shooting

A homemade explosives laboratory and an underground bunker were discovered at an Arlington home after police responded to the scene of what turned out to be a minor shooting.

On Nov. 4, Snohomish County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home in the 19300 block of Burn Road for reports of a shooting. During the investigation, deputies learned that a 40-year-old victim and the 42-year-old suspect got into a fight outside the suspect's home when he made verbal threats to kill the victim. He fired one round through the victim's windshield, hitting his hand.

When law enforcement arrived at the home for the reported shooting, the suspect locked himself inside his residence and refused to come out.

Several hours later, a SWAT team was able to negotiate with the suspect to surrender. He was taken into custody without incident.

Later that day, deputies executed a search warrant at the man's home to find the gun used in the shooting.

When they got inside, they found what appeared to be an "explosives lab." After getting a new search warrant for the explosives, bomb technicians found the homemade explosives laboratory, an underground bunker, improvised explosive devices, homemade explosives, several firearms, as well as multiple "hazardous materials."

Bomb squad technicians assisted with a controlled destruction of the explosives on-site at the Burn Road location from Nov. 5-6.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree assault, felony harassment-threats to kill, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of explosive devices and manufacturing explosives without a license.

He is being held at the Snohomish County Jail on $1 million bail.

