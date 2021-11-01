Explosive device disabled in Fife, police say

article

Evacuation orders were lifted after an explosive device was disabled Sunday in Fife, police said.

The incident happened before 4:30 p.m. at 54th Avenue East and 20th Street East.

Police and a Bomb Disposal Unit responded to a report of a suspicious device in the area.

The Bomb Disposal Unit confirmed the suspicious device was explosive.

Roads in the area were closed off and surrounding businesses had to be evacuated.

The explosive device was disabled and evacuation orders were lifted before 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

