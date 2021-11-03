Explosion shakes Lacey, police investigating

Lacey Police are investigating what they are calling a "homemade explosive device" set off in the woods Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 1 p.m. in Lacey off of Yelm Highway Southeast and College street, near the shopping center.

Lacey Police say they found a partially exploded device in a wooded area.

Surveillance footage from a nearby home caught the explosion.

"All of a sudden I heard a big boom and we were like what just happened," said Stephanie Rozier.

Rozier's camera caught the blast. She tells FOX 13 News she felt the house shake when the explosion went off.

"I looked out the back window and saw smoke everywhere. So, we looked and saw that it was right there, not even 30 feet from the house," she said.

Rozier says what is most unsettling is these explosions keep happening.

"We don't know who it is. And since it keeps getting bigger are they eventually going to make one and it's going to blow up the house, we don't know," she said.

She says she hopes the attention on this most recent explosion will deter any future incidents.

No one was injured in the explosion, authorities say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Lacey Police at (360) 459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

