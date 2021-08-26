Explosion in Chandler causes roof collapse; 4 people injured

An explosion at a building near Ray Road and Rural rocked nearby Chandler homes Thursday morning, and fire crews worked to put out the flames.

The Chandler Fire Department says they are treating four patients, all in serious to critical condition. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports the victims suffered serious burns.

The explosion happened inside of Platinum Printing at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 26. By the time first responders arrived, the roof had already collapsed and a fire was burning inside.

The inside of the building is completely destroyed, with broken glass, splintered wood and insulation littering the parking lot. Debris from the blast was found up to 100 yards away.

All businesses on the northeast corner of Ray and Rural are being evacuated "due to an abundance of precaution." In total, 20 to 30 homes along with 15 businesses were evacuated, according to Chandler Fire.

The Maxwell Preschool Academy, which is located in the same plaza, was evacuated to Sunrise Preschool across the street.

Fire officials are working with Southwest Gas to take care of any gas leaks in the area.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the explosion.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

