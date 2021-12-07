Explosion damages multiple homes on Washington coast

Authorities say nobody was hurt after an overnight explosion and fire damaged multiple homes in southwest Washington .

According to Pacific County Fire District #1, the blast happened in the 305th area of Surfside, on the peninsula north of Long Beach.

The explosion started a fire and damaged multiple homes. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

"It was a miracle. There was a couple that was asleep in a house immediately adjacent to the structure and they were not injured," said Chief Jacob Brundage with Pacific County Fire District 1.

He said there is no natural gas in Ocean Park, and most of the community uses propane.

"It lifted the ground a little bit. I mean, the whole trailer vibrates and shook and it was loud," said Duane Satran, who lives two blocks way from the explosion. "It felt like it was in my front yard. It actually cracked our concrete walkway."

Pacific County Fire District #1

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the blast. Authorities planned to assess the damage in a 3-block radius of the blast after sunrise.

Brundage said the cause does not appear nefarious at this time.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Watch FOX 13 News for live updates:

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram