Experts say the Johnson and Johnson vaccine could help rural communities

Friday, an expert FDA panel made up of US Health Advisers unanimously endorsed the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

This endorsement is not final approval, but experts say it should come soon.

Earlier this week, Governor Jay Inslee said in one day, the state vaccinated about 45 thousand people. Inslee says the state can do even more; they just need more vaccines.

Experts say the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would not only add to the state’s supply of shots, but also help get the vaccine to more rural areas.

"It can be stored at higher temps than the other two which means you don’t have to have specialized refrigeration equipment," said Dan Bustillos an Assistant Professor in the School of nursing and Health Studies at the University of Washington Bothell. "So, rural areas in Washington State, and everywhere else in the United States, can be better served," he added.

Officials say it’s possible this vaccine could get final approval as early as next week.

Johnson and Johnson previously pledged 20 million doses delivered by the end of March.