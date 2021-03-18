Expert says dollars are available for business owners through amended PPP loans

Experts say there is money available for businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program loan, but a lot of them do not know they’re eligible.

During the first round of distribution of the PPP loans many businesses struggled with applications, or were denied the dollars.

"Now, they haven’t been applying {restrictions} as much and there is still a lot of extra funding left because Congress realized they underfunded and they kept adding more funds to it to make sure they covered enough businesses," said Isaiah Gresham.

Gresham is the founder and president of Gresham Financial. He says a lot of his clients had no idea they were eligible for the PPP loans.

Gresham says businesses that were denied during the first round of PPP loans may be eligible now, due to restrictions being removed.

He also says businesses may be eligible to receive funds from a second round of PPP loans.

"It’s a definitely more equitable playing field this time around, and they’re giving some more priority especially to women-owned and minority businesses to get in on those funds," said Danielle Lothrop.

Lothrop is the owner of Toggle’s Bottle Shop in Everett.

She has already applied to the second round of PPP loans.

She says these dollars are helping her focus on one of the most important aspects of her business.

"We want to make sure that we're really prioritizing them {her employees} because there's really not a huge point to staying open and fighting through this pandemic if we come out on the other side without our staff," she said.

Gresham says anyone who has questions can reach out to their banker for assistance. If you don’t have a bank, you can also apply through PayPal or Square, he said.

For more information on the SBA PPP loan click here.