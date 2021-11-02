Expect up to 2-hour delays on Highway 101 near Lake Crescent starting this week

article

Drivers who use Highway 101 should expect delays of up to two hours near Lake Crescent starting this week.

Hazard tree removal began last week on Highway 101 at Lake Crescent. Drivers should expect up to half-hour delays for alternating single-lane traffic from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Longer delays of up to two hours are necessary to safely remove a portion of the remaining hazard trees. The longer delays are all scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and last for up to two hours.

Drivers should expect up to a 2-hour delay beginning at 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.:

Wednesday, November 3

Thursday, November 4

Wednesday, November 10

Friday, November 12

Monday, November 15

Tuesday, November 16

Monday, November 22

Tuesday, November 23

Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be delayed. Drivers to and from the western side of the peninsula can use State Route 112/113 as an alternate route.

Traveling in the morning before 7:30 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m. will help travelers avoid the delays, according to the National Park Service.

For traffic information in real-time, check the Washington State Department of Transportation Traffic Alert website.