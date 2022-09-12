Expect traffic backups all week on WB I-90 near Fall City

Drivers who plan on using I-90 this week should allow for extra time if they're heading westbound between State Route 18 and Issaquah.

The interstate will be reduced to one left lane until Thursday, Sept. 15, west of the High Point interchange near milepost 27.

A second long-term westbound lane reduction is scheduled from Sunday, Sept. 18 to Friday, Sept. 23. The interstate closes at 9 p.m. Sunday and reopens at 5 a.m. on Friday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), these closures have resulted in backups as long as six miles.

Crews are working to replace and remove about 1,550 feet of damaged concrete payment. This particular section of I-90 is about 45 years old, according to WSDOT.

"We are removing all the pavement all the way down to the soil, installing a new drainage system, then repaving this section of I-90," said WSDOT Project Engineer Shawn Wendt. "Because we are replacing so much pavement, this sort of work cannot be done with only overnight closures."