Expect nightly lane closures on portions of I-5 from Tukwila to Shoreline starting Monday

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SHORELINE, Wash. - Starting Monday, Jan. 31, some lanes on various stretches of Interstate 5 will be closed overnight for concrete repairs. 

The closures can happen as early as 8 p.m., potentially reducing one direction of the highway to a single lane by midnight, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. All lanes will reopen the following morning. 

These closures will happen between Tukwila and Shoreline. 

The best way to track closure locations and times is by using the WSDOT real-time travel map

WSDOT is closing the stretch of I-5 to repair damage from this past summer's record heatwave, where the extreme heat caused the pavement to expand and crack. 

Crews will cut and excavate the existing damaged pavement, then pour new concrete panels. Many of the 46 concrete panels due to be replaced are located in the Shoreline area, according to WSDOT. 

Work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled if there is rain in the forecast.

