Expect heavy traffic: Revive I-5, SR 520 closures, multiple sporting events scheduled this weekend

Transportation officials are warning drivers who are planning to travel through Seattle this weekend should expect heavy traffic congestion with scheduled highway construction projects and multiple sporting events happening in the city.

Highway projects, closures

The Revive I-5 work continues starting Friday night.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said crews will be reducing multiple lanes of southbound I-5 between the southbound I-5 off-ramp to I-90 and South Forest Street. During this time, both westbound and eastbound I-90 off-ramps to southbound I-5 will be closed and I-5 Express Lanes will only be open for northbound traffic.

The closure will be from Friday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, July 11.

Also this weekend, State Route 520 will be closed in both directions between I-5 in Seattle and extend to Clyde Hill on the Eastside.

Crews will start installing girders on the Montlake lid.

WSDOT officials said the closure will be from 11 p.m. Friday, July 8, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 11.

Sporting events

The Seattle Mariners will be hosting a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays starting on Thursday night and ending with a Sunday afternoon game at T-Mobile Park.

On Saturday, the Seattle Sounders will be hosting their rivals the Portland Timbers for the Cascadia Cup. Prior to the 1:30 p.m. kickoff at Lumen Field, there will be several events and activities happening to honor the Sounders’ CONCACAF Champions League win.

This Sunday, the OL Reign will be hosting the Portland Thorns FC and kick off is scheduled at 3 p.m. at Lumen Field.



