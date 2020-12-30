Exclusive: Seattle's own Sir Mix-a-Lot shares poetic take on a year like no other

article

"A second shutdown. It's a ghost town ... So many still in the red ... families need to be fed."

When it comes to a year-in-review, most of 2020's highlights were some of our lowest times.

"The ballots are counted and the people have spoken. A denial to concede - is the system really broken?"

Seattle rapper Anthony Ray, better known as Sir Mix-a-Lot, has a lot to say about a year we will never forget. Watch his uncut version below, then tune into Q13 News at 10 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 30) for a 2020 recap you won't see anywhere else. You can watch it live here.