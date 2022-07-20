Excitement surrounds baby Southern Residents, as scientists fear 'dried up twigs' on family tree

Each new birth within the Southern Resident killer whale population is met with fanfare, and for good reason.

The famed Southern Residents have been listed as an endangered species in both the U.S. and Canada. Their numbers were nearing 100 a few decades ago – lately the total population has hovered in the mid-70s.

While numbers are important, and new births deserve attention, scientists are also paying close attention to another number: how many matrilines, or lineages tracked through a female, exist.

"We have lots of breeding age females that just are not having as many calves as they should," said Dave Ellifrit, a researcher at the Center for Whale Research. "We have lots of dead-end matrilines that are a female and nothing but male offspring – so, they’re dried up twigs on the family tree."

The Southern Resident killer whales, also called orcas, are a matriarchal society. Older females lead pods, teaching younger orcas how to fish and where to find Chinook salmon – their primary source of food.

