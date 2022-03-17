Expand / Collapse search

Excavator on semi hits, damages overpass above I-5 in Fife

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Fife
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Washington State Patrol)

FIFE, Wash. - Crews are inspecting an overpass above I-5 in Fife Thursday after it was hit and damaged by an excavator on a semi.

The incident happened on the northbound lanes of I-5 at 54th Avenue East at about 9:30 a.m.

Police are warning drivers to expect traffic backups in the area. 

The 54th Avenue East overpass was shut down.  Northbound I-5 was reduced to two left lanes for crews to inspect the damage.

Trooper Robert Reyer said the semi truck driver did not stay at the scene and continued northbound on I-5. The semi was located and stopped on I-5 at I-405 in King County. 

