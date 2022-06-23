Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM PDT, Pend Oreille County
6
Heat Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM PDT until SUN 10:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Heat Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast
Heat Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until THU 7:15 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:45 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Ex-Washington state employee pleads guilty to pandemic fraud

By Associated Press
Published 
Washington
FOX 13 Seattle
A person fills out an unemployment benefits application. article

A person fills out an unemployment benefits application.

TACOMA, Wash. - A former employee of Washington state’s Employment Security Department pleaded guilty to three federal felonies for exploiting his employment for personal enrichment and fraudulently distributing at least $360,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, prosecutors said.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a statement that Reyes De La Cruz, III, of Moses Lake, pleaded guilty Wednesday to crimes in U.S. District Court in Tacoma in which he personally enriched himself by at least $130,000.

De La Cruz, 48, was hired as an intake agent in 2020 to help the Employment Security Department deal with the crush of filings for pandemic unemployment benefits. De La Cruz had previously worked for the department from 1996 to 2003.

RELATED: Former state employee charged with stealing unemployment funds

From July 2020 into March 2021, De La Cruz used his access to the claims database to defraud the benefits system. At least ten times, De La Cruz accepted bribes in exchange for engineering benefit payments for people by making false entries in the claims database. In many cases, the person did not qualify for benefits.

He also filed claims using other people’s personal information without authorization and had the benefits paid to debit cards mailed to himself. The Employment Security Department uncovered evidence of the fraud.

De La Cruz remains in federal custody. Under the plea agreement, De La Cruz faces around six years in prison.