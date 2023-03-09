Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense after tracking stolen iPhone to Tacoma mall: lawyers

Former Seattle Sonic Shawn Kemp is a free man after spending a night in the jail in Tacoma.

Initially arrested for investigation of a drive-by shooting, Kemp’s attorney tells FOX 13 that his client wasn’t involved in any drive-by shooting. According to Scott Boatman, Kemp had tracked down his stolen cell phone to the Tacoma Mall and returned fire when someone inside the vehicle fired at him upon approaching the vehicle.

It’s unclear whether Kemp will face any charge at all. A spokesperson with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the case’s status is ‘no charges filed,’ pending further investigation by Tacoma Police.

On Tuesday night, per Kemp’s attorney, Kemp’s vehicle was broken into. Sources tell FOX 13 that it’s the sixth time his vehicle had been broken into – the latest break-in involved his cell phone and an employees’ property being taken.

In 9-1-1 dispatch audio first obtained by TMZ, you can hear someone say: "he’s tracking his phone," in reference to Kemp.

Boatman, via written statement, said that Kemp helped law enforcement and was trying to assist after the shooting. Shortly after police and Kemp interacted, you hear someone radio officers on the scene telling them: "the guy in the red vest (Kemp) needs to be detained in handcuffs."

"Individuals inside the vehicle shot at Mr. Kemp, who then returned fire in self-defense," said attorney Scott Boatman. "There was not a drive by shooting as previously reported and Mr. Kemp’s actions were reasonable and legally justified."

Kemp appears to have left the Pierce County Jail shortly after noon on Thursday based on jail records, though he was never seen leaving the jail.

Kemp, who spent a majority of his career with the Seattle Supersonics after being drafted in 1989, played in the NBA for 14 years. Following retirement, Kemp kept his roots in Seattle – while turning into a businessperson.

Kemp recently opened up a second Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis location in SODO, following a downtown opening the year prior. Kemp is part owner of the business.