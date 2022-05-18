Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane pleads guilty to aiding, abetting manslaughter in George Floyd murder

article

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd.

As part of Wednesday's plea deal, Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed. Lane, along with J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, was already convicted on federal counts of violating the civil rights of Floyd, who is Black.

There was a brief in-person hearing Wednesday morning, which lasted about 10 minutes, where Lane entered his guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter. FOX 9's Paul Blume has been told Lane has agreed to a three-year prison sentence to be served in federal prison concurrently with any sentence he gets for his guilty verdict in federal court.

Lane's sentencing in state court has been scheduled for Sept. 21. A sentencing date for the federal case has not been set.

"I am pleased Thomas Lane has accepted responsibility for his role in Floyd’s death. His acknowledgment he did something wrong is an important step toward healing the wounds of the Floyd family, our community, and the nation. While accountability is not justice, this is a significant moment in this case and a necessary resolution on our continued journey to justice," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement Wednesday announcing the deal.

Kueng and Thao have not pleaded guilty in the state case, and Ellison said the state is preparing for their June 13 trial on charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Derek Chauvin, their former colleague, was convicted of murder last year in Floyd's May 25, 2020, death and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison in the state case but hasn't yet been sentenced in the federal case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

