Everything you need to know about the pro-Trump protests in DC

As Congress meets on Wednesday to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, pro-Trump protests are planned in D.C. by multiple groups, including the Proud Boys.

Those planning on protesting believe election fraud caused President Donald Trump to lose the election to President-elect Joe Biden, a claim Trump has emphasized throughout the days and weeks following the 2020 presidential election.

Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about the protests, from the events leading up to Wednesday to traffic alerts to Trump's attendance plans.

BACKGROUND

News of a planned rally started in December and was given a platform after President Trump tweeted, "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"

Jan. 6 was chosen as the day for the protests because it is the day that Congress will meet to certify the presidential election results as the legislative body is obligated to do under the 12th Amendment to the Constitution.

President Trump then tweeted again last week, saying, "JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC!" However, he has not confirmed whether or not he will attend the rallies in any capacity.

Around this time, supporters of the president in Congress began announcing they would challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory when the House and Senate met to count electoral votes.

Sen. Josh Hawley was one of the first to announce this intention, saying in a statement, "I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws."

More GOP senators and senators-elect followed in Hawley's footsteps, vowing to object to the Jan. 6 certification of the presidential election results.

On Monday night, the leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, was arrested in DC.

He is reportedly facing misdemeanor destruction of property charges in relation to him saying he burned a Black Lives Matter flag that was stolen from a Black church in December during a protest in the District.

President Trump once again emphasized his belief that the election results are false at an outdoor rally in Georgia Monday night saying Electoral voters are "not gonna take this White House" and that he will "fight like hell" to hold on to the presidency.

D.C. PREPS

D.C. police and businesses alike have been gearing up for the anticipated protests for days. MPD announced earlier this week that guns will be prohibited downtown ahead of the Wednesday rallies.

In a statement Sunday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said all Metropolitan Police Department officers would be required to work on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bowser also confirmed at a press conference on Monday that the National Guard will be assisting with crowd management at the protests beginning Tuesday.

The Washington Post reports four protests are permitted for Wednesday, planned for Freedom Plaza, near the Capitol and the Washington Monument.

On conservative social media website Parler the leader of the far-right Proud Boys said his group would be represented Wednesday in record numbers and would be attending "incognito" and not in their typical black and yellow uniforms.

Black Lives Matter DC has told people not to counter-protest.

Mayor Bowser sent a similar message urging DC residents and people from across the area to stay home and especially avoid downtown DC where protest activity is taking place.

TRAFFIC ALERTS

D.C. police have announced multiple parking restrictions and potential street closures from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7.

