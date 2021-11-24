Expand / Collapse search
Evergreen Goodwill returning historic pin stolen from local family

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

Evergreen Goodwill to return historic pin to local family

The pin was stolen from the family's home in the 1970s

SEATTLE - A historic pin that has been missing for decades will be returned to a local family. 

Evergreen Goodwill said in October, someone donated an 85-year-old Tiffany & Co., 18-karat gold, Wolf’s Head pin and it was listed for sale online.

The pin was given to a local man while he was attending school at Yale University in 1936. 

A former Yale student recognized the pin and after an online search, tracked down the man’s granddaughter and let her know that the pin with her grandfather’s name was up for auction. 

Evergreen Goodwill said the pin was stolen from the family’s home in the 1970s. 

"It’s the people that are connected to the pin, and it's unlikely journey home, that makes this so special," said Steven Sutterby, Evergreen Goodwill E-Commerce Manager. "The team here was delighted to play a small part."

The store’s loss prevention department was notified and will be returning the pin to the family.

