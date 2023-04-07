City of Everett reaches $500,000 settlement with former bikini baristas

The City of Everett will pay $500,000 to several former bikini baristas after reaching a settlement agreement.

Last October, a federal judge ruled in favor of employees being able to wear whatever they want. The case stems from a 2017 Everett dress code ordinance that asked employees to cover up.

"This has always been about protecting the best interest of our community and preventing exploitation," said Cassie Franklin, mayor of Everett. "The amendments to the ordinance we are agreeing to enact will provide us with a new tool for addressing issues at individual stands while also providing support to employees that are being coerced or exploited in any way."

The city claimed bikini barista stands have a history of prostitution and exploitation which prompted the ban.

"It has taken a significant amount of work to get to this point and I am proud of what we have accomplished to help protect our community," said Ramsey Ramerman, deputy city attorney. "The amended ordinance better enables us to hold those who are actually responsible accountable for the conduct that occurs within some quick service facilities."

The city will be able to keep an ordinance in place to protect workers and hold business owners responsible for any violations.

Plaintiffs were originally seeking $3.3 million in damages.