Everett to open tuition-free pre-school in the fall

This week the City of Everett announced a new opportunity for lower-income families to get free child care.

Working alongside Bezos Academy, the city plans to open three pre-school classrooms at the Everett Station (3201 Smith Ave), tuition-free.

The new preschool will have space for 60 students, ages three and four, and the school will follow a full-day and year-round schedule.

"Everett has a shortage of preschool options – especially for low-income families and families experiencing homelessness. This program will help bridge that gap and make a real difference for many in our community. I’m grateful for this transformative investment Bezos Academy is bringing to Everett," Mayor Cassie Franklin said on the city's website.

Families who earn up to 400% of the federal poverty limit are eligible to apply. The students will be selected by a lottery-based system.

For some Everett families, this opportunity would impact their lives in a big way.

"It honestly means financial security for my family," said Kenny Wheeler. "Honestly, I think it’s fantastic. I only wish the number was doubled, and it would be closer to 120 (students)."

More information and an application for the lottery-based selection process will be available once the school’s opening date is set.

You can find that information here.

