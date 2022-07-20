Everett pub owner arrested for over 20 felony sex charges out of jail on $1M bail

A former Everett pub owner who was arrested for over 20 felony sex charges is now out of custody.

35-year-old Christian Sayre, the former owner of Anchor Pub, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree rape and eight counts of indecent liberties in January for incidents that allegedly occurred at the bar.

In most of these incidents, male and female victims reported going to the Anchor Pub, having a few drinks, and then blacking out. Upon waking up, the victims believed they had been sexually assaulted. Many say they were drugged.

New court documents have added more sexual assault, rape and indecent liberties charges against Sayre.

Court documents say 16 of the alleged crimes occurred in Snohomish County while eight others occurred in Oregon, where Sayre lived for some time.

Court documents also indicate that one victim was a child. In the new charging documents, Sayre was charged with four counts of third-degree rape of a child for incidents involving a then-15-year-old in 2012.

He was also charged with two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The Everett Herald reported that hard drives, memory cards and phones seized from Sayre's home contained sexually explicit videos and photos of the 15-year-old he allegedly assaulted.

Sayre was arrested four times in six months for crimes relating to sexual assaults. He posted bail the previous three times.

For this arrest, his fourth one, a judge set bail at $1 million. Sayre has since posted bail and is out of prison.