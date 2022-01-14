Everett pub owner arrested on 10 sexual assault charges

Everett police have arrested a pub owner after he was charged with two counts of second-degree rape and eight counts of indecent liberties, according to his jail roster.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred at the pub.

35-year-old Christian Sayre, owner of the Anchor Pub on Hewitt Avenue, was initially arrested in October 2021 following multiple allegations of several sexual assaults that had occurred in the pub.

In most of these incidents, male and female victims reported going to the Anchor Pub, having a few drinks, and then blacking out. Upon waking up, the victims believed they had been sexually assaulted.

One incident involved a woman visiting the bar with friends back in 2020. She said she could not recall much of the night, but remembered being in an office with the owner and another man, who she said raped her. She went to the hospital for an examination the next day, with results confirming there had been sexual contact.

In November, Special Assault Unit detectives served a search warrant at Sayre's house and the pub The search recovered evidence that linked him to numerous other sexual assaults both in Everett and in Washington County, Oregon, according to Everett police.

Police say they had evidence for an additional nine counts of sex crimes, but could not charge Sayre due to the statute of limitations on those crimes, or a lack of information for a charge.

Detectives are continuing to investigate reports of sexual assaults against the owner. They believe there may be more male and female victims.

Anyone with information about these crimes, or who has been victimized in past incidents, is asked to call the Everett Police Department Tip Line at 425-257-8450 or Washington County, Oregon’s tip line at 503-846-2700.

