Everett pub owner arrested again, charged with more sex crimes in Oregon

A former Everett pub owner arrested for more than 20 felony sex charges was taken into custody again on Monday.

Everett Police say Christian Sayre, the former owner of Anchor Pub, was arrested at his home on a $1 million warrant out of Washington County, Oregon.

According to authorities, he was wanted for multiple sex offenses. Sayre was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

He was arrested four times in six months for sex crimes, and posted bail every time. He even made his most recent $1 million bail and was released from custody.

35-year-old Christian Sayre was initially charged with two counts of second-degree rape and eight counts of indecent liberties in January for incidents that allegedly occurred at the bar.

In most of these incidents, male and female victims reported going to the Anchor Pub, having a few drinks, and then blacking out. Upon waking up, the victims believed they had been sexually assaulted. Many say they were drugged.

Court documents say 16 of the previous alleged crimes occurred in Snohomish County while eight others occurred in Oregon, where Sayre lived for some time.

In his most recent arrest, Sayre was also charged with four counts of third-degree rape of a child for incidents involving a then-15-year-old in 2012. Devices seized from Sayre’s home reportedly contained sexually explicit videos of the teenager.