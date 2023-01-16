Everett Police: Suspect in custody for shooting charged with 2nd shooting

A suspect already in Everett Police custody for a shooting has been charged in connection to another shooting just a day prior.

The suspect, who has not been identified by authorities, has been in the Snohomish County Jail since his arrest on Dec. 15, 2022, in connection to a shooting near 37th and Smith Ave in Everett. He is being held on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

However, Major Crimes detectives have found probable cause to now charge him for a separate shooting on Dec. 14 near Horizon Elementary School.

Both incidents were part of a 24-hour ‘surge of violence’ Everett Police were investigating.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Authorities say they identified the suspect through witness statements, video footage and other evidence, including the suspect vehicle. The suspect now faces additional charges of first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.