Everett police officer shot in head during robbery investigation; suspect dead

An Everett police officer was shot in the head and a suspect is dead following a robbery investigation early Wednesday morning. Authorities say three other robbery suspects remain at large.

According to Courtney O'Keefe of the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, officers were called around 3:10 a.m. to the report of a robbery with a weapon near Evergreen Way and 75th St. SE. When officers arrived, they began searching for multiple suspects who fled the scene.

Officers found one suspect near Evergreen Way and Casino Rd. Police said as an officer approached the scene in his car, the suspect fired multiple shots, striking the officer.

"The suspect fled across the street and a second Everett Police Officer confronted the suspect," police wrote in a news release. "During the confrontation, the suspect was shot. Officers immediately rendered aid to the suspect. He died at the scene."

The officer is currently being treated at Providence Regional Medical Center. The officer is alive and in stable condition.

A large crime scene remained in place hours later Wednesday near the Fred Meyer store on Evergreen Way.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) has shut down Evergreen Way in both directions from East Casino Road to Holly Drive.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes as there is no estimated time of reopening.

Police said three other suspects involved in the initial robbery, but not the shooting, are on the loose. No suspect descriptions have been released.

SMART responds to incidents to investigate involving police use of force.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.