Everett Police looking to ID organized package theft suspects who stole right out of a delivery truck

Everett Police are asking for the public’s help to find a black Chrysler Town & Country minivan with no license plates used by an organized crew of thieves.

Detectives are trying to identify the suspects who are using the minivan to follow delivery trucks in the region to steal packages from them.

"In one recent case from February, there 15 packages stolen from a delivery truck. Seven of them contained cell phones which were worth $1,000 each," said Everett police officer Ora Hamel.

One suspect follows the delivery driver into the business to act as a lookout while the others steal the packages from the van. The lookout texts the suspects when the driver is leaving and they take off before he returns.

Call 911 if you see the black minivan or a dark blue Ford Explorer with no license plates being used to follow the delivery trucks.

If you know who the suspects are or can tell Everett Police any information to help stop this crew of thieves, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).