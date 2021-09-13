Everett Police looking for missing woman possibly having medical emergency after crash

article

Everett Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, who could be experiencing a medical emergency as a result of a car crash.

18-year-old Rebecca Haskins was last seen around 4 a.m. leaving a home in Mill Creek on Sept. 4. She has not been seen or heard from since.

A week before her disappearance, police said she was in a car crash and sustained injuries to her head and internal organs. She may be having a medical emergency as a result, family said.

Rebecca is described as a Black woman, who is 5'8" and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing an orange, knee-length sweater and a multi-colored scarf.

If you have seen Rebecca Haskins, or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Everett Police Department Tip Line at 425-257-8450. (Case #: 2021-89040).

