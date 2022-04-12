Everett Police: Felon pulled over for traffic offense, guns and drugs found in car

article

Everett Police recovered guns and drugs while conducting a traffic stop of a known drug trafficker.

Authorities say their Anti-Crime Team recognized the known felon on the street, and pulled him over after he reportedly committed a ‘criminal traffic offense.’ Police did not specify what crime he committed, but criminal traffic offenses include hit-and-run, reckless driving or driving with a suspended license.

Officers arrested him for the criminal offense, but given his alleged history of carrying drugs and illegal guns, they called Lynnwood Police and requested a K9 to inspect the man’s car.

Police say the K9 alerted officers to drugs inside the car, so they searched it.

Inside, they found a loaded rifle, a loaded stolen pistol, several gun magazines, 75 grams of meth, 528 fentanyl pills and 23 grams of heroin. The man was arrested for the traffic crime, but Everett Police have not said whether he faces additional charges for the drugs and guns.

