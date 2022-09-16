Annual Everett Police report shows increases in gun violence, other crimes

The Everett Police Department has released its annual report for 2021, which shows the city has seen a trend of increasing gun violence and other crime over the past two years.

The report stated:

Reports of shots fired have increased from around 35 incidents reported in 2020 to 50 in 2021 for a total increase of around 42%

Drive-by shootings were also on the rise with 17 incidents reported in 2020 and 25 reported the following year for an increase of around 47%.

The number of aggravated assaults increased by about 10% from 2020 to 2021

The report found that the number of murders remained the same, at four reported each year in 2020 and 2021.

Scott Salo recalls visiting Senator Henry M. Jackson Park with a friend on Sept. 5 when he saw a young man walk up to a teen and shoot him near the playground.

The crime happened in broad daylight.

"He said to me, ‘I don’t want to die’, and I just heard that and it stung a little bit, and it made me think how fragile life is and how fleeting it can be," Salo said.

As far as property crimes go, the report says arsons are skyrocketing by about 76% in 2021 compared to 2020.

Reports of burglary and breaking and entering have also increased from 519 reported incidents in 2020 to over 700 in 2021.

The report comes on the heels of a presentation in August of this year that anticipates that some crimes are expected to rise even higher in 2022.

In a city council public safety briefing and presentation dated Aug. 17, Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman noted that crime was being impacted by the pandemic, fentanyl, firearms, and state law changes.

The presentation also noted that violent crime was on the rise, adding that shootings, guns and gang offenses are increasing.

Mayor Cassie Franklin told FOX 13 in March that kids that are getting recruited into gangs are often at risk and are vulnerable to getting caught up in that.

The mayor says when you give kids meaningful pathways, they don’t get caught up in the violence.