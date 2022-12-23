Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
8
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 2:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until SAT 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 2:00 AM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Mason County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM PST until SAT 3:00 PM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast

Everett PD: Man drives car through Fred Meyer, pours gasoline on himself before car catches fire

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Everett
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo from Everett PD

EVERETT, Wash. - A man was taken to the hospital after Everett Police say he drove his car through a Fred Meyer and poured gasoline on himself before his car caught fire. 

According to police, around 6 p.m., a man in his 50s drove his car through the front doors of the Fred Meyer on Evergreen Way. Officers then say they saw him being to pour gasoline on himself.

Officers said they were trying to negotiate with the man to come out of the car, and while they were speaking with him, the vehicle caught fire.

The man was able to get out of his car. 

Medics took him to the hospital, and the extent of his injuries are unknown. No one else was injured. 

Police are still investigating the incident and have not offered specifics as to what led up to it.