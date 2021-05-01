Everett offers $150k in grant dollars for unique and safe tourist-focused projects

The City of Everett is offering tens of thousands of dollars to organizers who come up with innovative and safe ideas to attract tourists, during the late spring and summer months.

In total, $150k in grant funds are available.

These dollars come from taxes on hotel and motel room rentals in the city.

Organizers can submit their visitor-focused project ideas to the city, and the funds will be awarded on a competitive basis.

While unique ideas are key, the city is also focused on projects that meet public health guidelines.

For folks like Ryan Crowther, the founder and executive director of the Everett Music Initiative, that will mean modifying how his music festival operates.

However, he says these changes are well worth it.

"Events like these are going to play a big role in the recovery for communities like Everett. Small businesses have a long way to go and a big hill to climb and are going to really need events on the weekends bringing in hundreds of people thousands of people," said Crowther.

The city has previously distributed about $50k in funds for projects taking place this month

For anyone interested, applications are due by Friday May 14th.

For more information on the process click here.