Everett man takes action to help keep people cool this weekend

There is a need this weekend to help people suffering in the extreme heat and an Everett man is taking the challenge head on.

Jason Cockburn is the Founder of the Second Chance Foundation, an organization providing scholarships and recovery opportunities to the formerly incarcerated and people experiencing homelessness.

Usually Cockburn uses his space on Colby Avenue in Everett as a recovery center for folks dealing with addiction, but this weekend he saw another need.

"People that are already experiencing a crisis are going into a heatwave," he said.

In just a couple days, Cockburn got organized. He reached into his own pockets, as well as his network of connections, to create a cooling space.

"I’m stubborn. I don’t like the long-winded conversations about doing something," he said.

From Friday until Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., people are welcomed to come inside and cool down in the air conditioning. The center will offer drinks and snacks, as well as free clothing. On Sunday, Cockburn will hold a cookout from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. As always, information and resources for long-term recovery will also be available.

"I’m not going to ask where you’re coming from or where your need is. If you’re hot and want to cool down, this is the spot for you," he said.

Cockburn says he knows how dire it can be on the streets without any refuge. He says he experienced homelessness for about 25 years of his own life, starting when he was just a kid.

"There’s human beings out there and if you don’t take the stop to care for those human beings, there are those days that help never comes," he said.

Cockburn said he was lucky to find help, and that’s why he does this work today. He's able to offer these services this weekend with the help of donations and volunteers. If you’re interested in getting involved you can click here.

He also asks to spread the word of the cooling center so people know there are options.

The cooling center is located at 3602 Colby Avenue In Everett. The cookout is open to anyone and is on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

