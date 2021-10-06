Everett man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 1, injuring 2

An Everett man pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault for a triple shooting that left one woman dead at Boo Han Market in Edmonds.

Duy Phuong Nguyen, 28, admitted guilt in the shooting that wounded his estranged wife, killed his wife’s friend Thanh Vy Ly and wounded Ly’s boyfriend in 2020. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5, the Everett Herald reported.

Nguyen’s estranged wife was working in the market when Nguyen walked in and demanded to know where Ly was, the charges say. She called Ly, and she arrived at the market to "smooth things over" with Nguyen.

Ly and her boyfriend arrived at the market at 3:23 p.m., according to the charges. The boyfriend called police when he saw Nguyen’s demeanor. Soon after, Nguyen walked up to the group, pulled out a handgun, and "without breaking his stride," he began firing, the charges say.

The wife suffered bullet wounds to her cheek and leg. The boyfriend suffered at least five gunshot wounds in his legs and lower right abdomen. Ly suffered two gunshot wounds, to the abdomen and the arm.

