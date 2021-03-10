Everett man dies after attack by ex-roommate

article

An Everett man who was allegedly attacked by his ex-roommate last week has died from his injuries, according to police.

Police were called to a home on Juniper Drive on March 7 for reports of a seriously injured person.

Detectives believe Sable Rodriguez entered the home, where he had recently been evicted by roommates due to his decreased mental stability and increased erratic behavior, and began attacking the victim.

Rodriguez allegedly attacked one of his ex-roommates with a large metal tool, according to police. The victim tried defending himself with a shovel, but Rodriguez took it and continued assaulting the victim with it, police said.

Police say he left when 911 was called. He was found and arrested a day later.

The victim was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center due to his injuries. He died from those injuries days later.

Advertisement

Detectives are considering changing the criminal charges from assault to murder for Rodriguez.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department Tip Line at 425-257-8450.