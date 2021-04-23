Everett man charged for setting off explosive that damaged apartment building

An Everett man is facing arson and malicious mischief charges for reportedly setting off an explosive in an alley behind his apartment building and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Keenan Pete, a resident of Monte Cristo Apartments, was seen on surveillance video going into the alley on the night of April 13. Twelve seconds after he left the alley, an explosion blew out windows in some of the units and caused the walls to shake, terrifying residents of the building.

Authorities reported about $3,000 worth of damage to the building.

Pete reportedly denied any involvement in the explosion initially, but later admitted he found the device in an abandoned house in Tacoma and wanted to see what it would sound like when detonated, court documents state.

Police also found a shotgun in his bedroom that he said he bought from someone in a parking lot.

Pete has been charged with arson, malicious mischief, malicious placement of an explosive and unlawful possession of a firearm.

