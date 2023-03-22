Everett house fire sends 3 people to hospital

article

Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a fire at a home in Everett.

Crews responded to a report of a fire near 34th Street and Broadway at about 4:30 a.m.

Fire officials said two people inside the home were rescued and another person escaped. Two were taken to Harborview Medical Center and one person was taken to Providence, all in critical condition. The Red Cross is assisting two other people.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.