Everett Gospel Mission helps provide dozens of warm beds during winter storm

Dozens seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures in Everett found a bed and a warm place to stay at the First Baptist Church.

The Everett Gospel Mission is operating the cold weather shelter inside the church. Organizers say they had more than 70 people use the services just in one night.

"If something like this wasn’t offered, and we weren’t able to take in the amount of people that we're taking in, I think we would find ourselves in a very bad situation because it really is life or death," said Jeremiah Swartz, the operations manager for the Gospel Mission.

He says for 18 years, he was homeless.

"I think that’s why what we’re doing is so important," he said.

Swartz says not only do the clients get a warm place to sleep, they also get food and clothing.

"This is actually a blessing in disguise. People don’t always look at a shelter as something that is beneficial," said James Wallace, who says he has stayed at the shelter for the last two nights.

He says it is in a perfect location for him to get to work in the morning.

The shelter is able to run through the efforts of volunteers and donations from the community.

Anyone interested in helping out can find out more information at the Everett Gospel Mission website.