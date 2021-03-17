Everett City Council to vote on controversial 'no sit, no lie' ordinance targeting homeless

The Everett City Council will vote Wednesday on a controversial ordinance that would ban sitting or lying in a 10-block area of the city.

The proposal targets the homeless population who gather under and around the I-5 overpass on Smith Avenue, prompting complaints from business owners about trash and crime.

City officials have tried to keep people experiencing homelessness out of the area by fencing it off, but that hasn't worked.

The ban has been discussed in Everett for years, but the threat of lawsuits has largely stopped the ordinance from moving forward.

City officials believe they have the votes for it to pass this time, but they still face opposition from nonprofits and affordable housing advocates who say it's unfair for people who are struggling.

"We really think it's inhumane and unjust for the homeless ... they deserve better," says Penelope Protheroe with the nonprofit Angel Resource Center. "They're already suffering. It's miserable being homeless ... to add this to it is really kicking them when they're down."

If the ordinance passes, it could mean a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail for people sitting or lying on the sidewalk.

The council meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

