Everett bar owner pleads not guilty to 10 felony sexual assaults

A 35-year-old Everett bar owner has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of felony sexual assault.

A judge on Tuesday maintained bail at $1 million for Christian Sayre, who has owned The Anchor Pub since 2014, The Everett Herald reported. He remained in Snohomish County Jail as of Tuesday evening.

Last week, the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office charged Sayre with two counts of second-degree rape and eight counts of indecent liberties.

Everett police arrested Sayre on Friday for the second time in several months after additional customers came forward accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

Police say they had evidence for an additional nine counts of sex crimes, but could not charge Sayre due to the statute of limitations on those crimes, or a lack of information for a charge.

Deputy prosecutor Taryn Jones also asked Superior Court Judge Cassandra Lopez-Shaw to impose no-contact and protection orders for 10 people involved in the case. The deputy prosecutor also asked for a no-contact order between Sayre and the state’s civilian witnesses, with two exceptions. One of those was the mother of Sayre’s child. The other was a former employee of Sayre’s at The Anchor.

"My understanding is that (the employee) is currently involved in managing The Anchor Pub in some matter," Jones told the court. "I do understand they may have communications related to that."

The judge granted the no-contact orders and set a tentative trial date of Feb. 25.

Detectives are continuing to investigate reports of sexual assaults against the owner. They believe there may be more male and female victims.

Anyone with information about these crimes, or who has been victimized in past incidents, is asked to call the Everett Police Department Tip Line at 425-257-8450 or Washington County, Oregon’s tip line at 503-846-2700.

