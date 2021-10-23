Everett bar owner arrested for allegedly drugging, raping patrons

article

Everett Police arrested a bar owner for allegedly drugging and raping patrons for several years.

Detectives arrested the owner of Anchor Pub, located near Hewitt and Federal Avenue. Authorities say several people, men and women, came forward sharing experiences they had at this bar; victims said they would visit, have a couple drinks and then have no memory of what happened afterward. After waking up, they were fairly certain they had been sexually assaulted.

One incident involved a woman visiting the bar with friends back in 2020. She said she could not recall much of the night, but remembered being in an office with the owner and another man, who she said raped her. She went to the hospital for an examination the next day, with results confirming there had been sexual contact.

Based on this report and others, detectives booked the bar owner into the Snohomish County Jail on probable cause for rape and indecent liberties.

Detectives believe there are other victims of Anchor Pub, and urge people to reach out to the Everett Police Department tip line at (425) 257-8450.

