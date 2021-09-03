Event planner talks about how Pierce County outdoor mask mandate impacts her work

Starting next week, mask requirements get stricter in Pierce County.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, those ages five years and up must wear masks at outdoor events with 500 people or more.

It will have a huge impact on event planning, but some say it will be a positive impact.

"The masks are allowing us to rebuild and come together and move forward," said Leah Morgan.

Morgan is an event planner. She is the founder of the Tacoma Night Market and this weekend, she is helping organize a massive event at Point Defiance Park.

The Summer Blast will take place from noon until 9:30 p.m. and feature music, vendors, and fireworks, it’s also free.

Despite the event happening days before the new mandate goes into effect, Morgan says they are still requiring masks.

She says after a year and a half without planning any events due to the pandemic, she feels hopeful that the mask mandate will help keep more future events consistent.

"It allows us to continue to dream about, and make plans for starting our events again on a regular basis," she said.

For more information on Summer Blast click here.

