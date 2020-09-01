Evans Canyon Fire spreads to Kittitas County, officials issue evacuation notices

The Evans Canyon Fire continues to burn in Central Washington, spreading from Yakima County to Kittitas County. Officials have ordered immediate evacuations for Yakima residents and issue level 1 and 2 evacuation notices for Kittitas residents.

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the evacuation affects those living in the Umptanum and Durr Road areas and the Umptanum Road at the top of the ridge is closed.

A large plume of smoke from the fire can be seen in the southern part of the area, according to KCSO. Since Monday, The Evans Canyon Fire has burned approximately 4000 acres.

Officials are asking people to avoid the Umtanum area as deputies work with Yakima County officials the Washington State Department of Natural Resources to extinguish the fire.